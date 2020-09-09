Drew Barrymore Opens Up About Why She'll Never Get Married Again

Drew Barrymore says three times is more than enough when it comes to marriage.

"I will never get married again! ... I will never, with a capital N-E-V-E-R, never get married. It’s like, I have two options. Cut it — this has not worked — or be Elizabeth Taylor," the actor and talk show host, 45, told People magazine.

The "Santa Clarita Diet" star, who graces the magazine's latest cover, jokingly added that she has "too many more to go" to catch up to Taylor's eight strolls down the aisle.

"I never want to be entwined with someone like that again ever," she explained. "You break up, you move on. You get divorced, and it’s just so different. I love that we are trying to hold on to an institution that (started) when the closest person to you for companionship was a three-day horse ride away and your life span was 30 years."

Barrymore, who debuts her new CBS daytime talk show, "The Drew Barrymore Show," on Sept. 14, shares two daughters, Olive, 7, and Frankie, 6, with ex-husband Will Koperman. The pair were married from 2012 to 2016. She was also married to comedian Tom Green from 2001 to 2002 and to her first husband Jeremy Thomas from 1994 until 1995.

Though she's not keen on saying "I do" again, Barrymore is she's still open to the idea of love.

"It doesn't mean that maybe I wouldn't like to meet someone, especially when my kids go off to college," she said. "Or a year from now, I could be totally in love. I'm open to it; I'm not seeking it. My cup runneth over. I have so much love in my life."

The "Charlie's Angels" star even gave online dating a try — with disastrous results.

"I went on a couple of dates. A lot of people totally ghosted me. And one time I was waiting to go on a date, and at the time we were supposed to meet he just wrote, 'Yeah, I can't,'" she said.

Barrymore rocketed to fame as a child actor in 1982's "E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial," and later wrote a candid memoir about her struggles with drug and alcohol abuse at a young age. She now keeps her own daughters out of the spotlight and says they won't appear on her new talk show.

“My life with my children, my feelings, that’s all on the table," she said. "But (Olive and Frankie themselves) are not. Because of my life experiences, I’m not selling my brand on my kids. I won’t do it," she said.

"But to ignore that part of my life would make me automaton," Barrymore said of motherhood. "So it’s really inventive to figure out how to bring them into the omelet and fold it in, in a way that feels appropriate for me."

This story first appeared on TODAY.com. More from TODAY: