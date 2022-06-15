Dreaming of Ice Cream? Here's When Chicago's Museum of Ice Cream Opens, and How to Get Tickets

There's no doubt about it -- it's humid and hot out there.

A high temperature of 97 degrees (which would break the 95 degree record set in 1952) is expected, but the heat index will make it feel more like 100-105 degrees.

And while it may look sunny and pleasant outside, Chicago is under an Excessive Heat Warning until 8 p.m. Wednesday.

The good news is, relief comes in many forms -- from cooling centers, to water parks, to ice cream.

Stay informed during the severe weather season with our local news and weather app. Get the NBC 5 Chicago app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

It's not open quite yet, but tickets are on sale now for Chicago's new Museum of Ice Cream, located at 435 Michigan Ave., in the former Chicago Tribune building in the city's Streeterville neighborhood.

In the latest among seven other locations nationwide, the museum allows visitors to learn about the history of ice cream, play at the dessert-themed indoor carnival, relax in a "sea of pink clouds" in a balloon room and throw virtual cherries at each other in an integrative game, a release said.

Naturally, museum-goers will also have the chance to try five dessert stations, featuring unique items like ice cream hot dogs and shaved ice, along with seasonal treats.

Vegan and allergen-free treat options will be available for guests with dietary restrictions, as well.

Adults can sip on one of the signature pink cocktails, which each contain a different flavor, according to organizers.

The museum opens July 16, and tickets are currently on sale, beginning at $36.