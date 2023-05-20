‘Dreadhead Cowboy' Arrested for Battery of a Police Officer in Northwest Indiana: Authorities

Note: The video in the player above is from a previous report.

The man known as the “Dreadhead Cowboy” in Chicago was arrested for battery on a police officer among multiple other crimes following an encounter with police in Hammond, Indiana on Thursday, according to law enforcement.

Adam Hollingsworth, who became well-known for riding his horse during a variety of protests and events in the past few years, was arrested for battery on a police officer, resisting law enforcement and disorderly conduct, police said.

On Thursday, Hammond police officers were called to the 7000 block of Indianapolis Boulevard regarding a person riding a horse down the street. Police located the man, identified as Hollingsworth, and advised him numerous times that it was against city ordinance to have, possess or ride a horse within city limits, according to authorities.

Hollingsworth then allegedly "threw an elbow, striking one of the police officers," at which point he was taken into custody, police said.

In January of 2022, Hollingsworth pleaded guilty to animal cruelty in connection with a rush-hour horseback ride he took along the Dan Ryan Expressway two years earlier and was sentenced to one year in prison.

Hollingsworth was arrested in September 2020 after disrupting traffic on the Dan Ryan Expressway while galloping his horse, Nunu, amid rush hour traffic in an act of civil disobedience he said was intended to draw attention to gun violence against children.

Officials initially said the horse was so severely injured by the eight-mile ride on asphalt that it might have to be euthanized, but Nunu was later reported to have significantly recovered.