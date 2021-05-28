‘Dreadhead Cowboy,' 4 Others Arrested for Blocking Traffic During Dan Ryan Protest

A prominent Chicago activist known as the "Dreadhead Cowboy," along with four other people, were arrested during an anti-violence protest that shut down a portion of the Dan Ryan Expressway during the Thursday afternoon rush hour, according to state police.

Adam Hollingsworth, who garnered national headlines last summer when he rode his horse down the same expressway, posted video of the demonstration to Facebook as it was unfolding in the local outbound lanes of the roadway.

State police say that the roadway was blocked at approximately 3:09 p.m. Illinois Department of Transportation vehicles were able to relocate vehicles off of the highway, and the road was reopened just before 4 p.m.

Hollingsworth, who was riding in the rear passenger seat of a vehicle, was charged with reckless conduct and released on bond.

The driver of the vehicle, Tyrone Muhammed, 50, was charged with battery, resisting/obstructing a peace officer, disorderly conduct and disobeying a peace officer, authorities said. He was in custody at the Cook County Jail and awaiting a bond hearing late Friday.

Gregory Sherman, 42, another rear passenger, was arrested for aggravated battery to a peace officer and remained in custody Friday evening.

Two others were also charged in connection with the incident - Victoria Herring, 41, and Ralph Edwards, 45. Herring was charged with reckless conduct, criminal trespass to state land causing intentional delay to transit, disobeying a peace officer, obstruction of traffic by a person and pedestrian on a controlled access highway.

Prosecutors accused Edwards of reckless conduct, criminal trespass to state land causing intentional delay to transit, disobeying a peace officer, obstruction of traffic by a person, pedestrian on a controlled access highway and driving while license suspended.