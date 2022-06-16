Draymond Green's Epic Message to NBA After Warriors' Championship Win

Draymond welcomes NBA to 'Warriors Invitational' after Finals win originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Draymond Green put the rest of the NBA on notice. The Warriors are back.

Following the Warriors' 103-90 NBA Finals-clinching win over the Boston Celtics at TD Garden on Thursday night, Green had a message for the rest of the league as Golden State was presented with their fourth Larry O'Brien Trophy in eight seasons.

Stay informed during the severe weather season with our local news and weather app. Get the NBC 5 Chicago app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

"Welcome back to the Warriors Invitational, baby. It's what we do." - Draymond pic.twitter.com/UblDVrC3CT — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) June 17, 2022

"It means a lot," Draymond said when asked about winning in front of the Boston Crowd. "This fan base gave me a hard time, a really hard time. And to come here and get a win is awesome, I appreciate this fanbase, they brought incredible energy, gotta give kudos to them. We did what we do, welcome back to the Warriors Invitational, baby! This is what we do."

If there's anybody who is fired up about winning in front of the fans at TD Garden, it's Draymond, who got an earful from Celtics fans upon his arrival and struggled in Games 1, 3 and 4. He was stellar in Game 6, scoring 12 points with 12 rebounds, eight assists and two blocks on 50 percent shooting from the field with a pair of 3-pointers.

The Warriors Invitational is back and enrollment begins this summer.

But be warned, space is limited.