Draymond Green Believes 2017 Warriors Would Beat 1998 Bulls

Draymond Green says 2017 Warriors would beat 1998 Bulls originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Who would win between the 2017 Golden State Warriors and the 1998 Chicago Bulls?

According to Warriors center Draymond Green, he would bet on his own.

"I’m watching the 98 Bulls vs Utah in the Finals…" Green said in a tweet on Sunday night. "I can’t help but notice our 2017 team would’ve beaten these Bulls by a dub and these Jazz by 40 if they’re going to play these brands of basketball. And that’s why it’s dumb to compare Era's."

I’m watching the 98 Bulls vs Utah in the Finals… I can’t help but notice our 2017 team would’ve beaten these Bulls by a dub and these Jazz by 40 if they’re going to play these brands of basketball. And that’s why it’s dumb to compare Era’s — Draymond Green (@Money23Green) July 25, 2022

Green backed a team in 2017 that rostered Steph Curry, Klay Thompson and Kevin Durant. The trio averaged 22 plus points per game and took over 50 shots per contest (23 of which were three-point attempts).

They lost one game in the playoffs. Total. They beat the Cleveland Cavaliers 4-1 in the Finals and swept the rest of the competition to get there. They won back-to-back titles in 2016-17 and 2017-18. They became one of the most dominant teams in NBA history and the focal point of the modern era.

The Warriors lead a historic era of basketball. They've now won half the Finals in the past eight seasons, their last coming this past season. The year before their second title, they broke the 1995-96 Bulls' regular season record, notching 73 wins over their 72.

But, would they beat the Bulls in a matchup?

The 90s Bulls represent the standard for legendary basketball. Since winning six titles in a little under a decade, the dynasty is always compared to other great legacies.

The Warriors being one of them.

A valiant argument. Yet, staying on the side of Michael Jordan, Scottie Pippen, Dennis Rodman and Phil Jackson makes the most sense. Comparing ears of basketball is much different. But, the 90s Bulls had a certain synergy and coaching unparalleled to any other. They might as well be the Godfathers of modern basketball.

Nevertheless, one of the products of the 90s Bulls is Steve Kerr, the coach of the Warriors. Without that team and Jackson, Kerr certainly wouldn't be as high caliber a coach as he is today.

Green makes a great point in a separate tweet to sum up the argument.

"Learn to appreciate things for what they are. Analyze the game. And stop the unnecessary debating," Green said.

