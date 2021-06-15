Drawing Gives Cubs Fans the Chance to ‘Work From Home Plate' at Wrigley Field

Tired of phony Zoom call backgrounds, or of your pets bothering you while you're trying to work? The Chicago Cubs are here to help, launching a new sweepstakes where one lucky fan will get the chance to work from home (plate) at Wrigley Field.

According to a press release from the team, every Cubs fan who purchases a single game ticket to a regular-season home game through the remainder of the 2021 season will be automatically entered for a chance to work from home plate on Aug. 23.

Don't miss local breaking news and weather! Download our mobile app for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Entries will be limited to tickets purchased beginning Tuesday and running through Saturday, July 31. All valid 2021 Cubs season ticket accounts are automatically entered for the sweepstakes.

The winner will be randomly selected and notified around Aug. 7, the team says. That person will be granted access to work from home plate for 60 minutes, and the winner is also able to bring one other guest, the Cubs said.

Each person gets up to 10 entries.

More information can be found on the team's website.