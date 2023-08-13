Dramatic video shows pilots eject from jet moments before crash at Michigan air show

Stunning footage captured the moment pilots ejected from a jet seconds before the aircraft crashed on Sunday during an air show in Eastern Michigan.

An MiG-23 aircraft was performing maneuvers in the air during the Thunder Over Michigan air show in Ypsilanti, Michigan, when both pilots onboard suddenly ejected. A spokesperson for the event told WDIV, the NBC affiliate in Detroit, that the plane crashed into the parking lot of an apartment complex.

Footage posted to social media by shows the plane zooming overhead, and a moment later, flames appear while the pilots parachute out of the plane. The aircraft is then seen crashing down over what appears to be the complex as the parachutes bring the pilots to the ground.

The pilots were transported to a local hospital where they were expected to be okay, according to WDIV. The Federal Aviation Administration responded to the scene and was tasked with investigating the crash.