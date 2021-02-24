Dramatic Video Captures Georgia Officers Rescue Passenger From Fiery Crash

Fayetteville police officers can be seen pulling the passenger from the car before quickly rolling the person on the ground to extinguish the flames

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

Dramatic video Sunday captured police officers rescuing a passenger from a fiery crash outside Atlanta.

Body camera footage showed flames engulfing the front of the car as Fayetteville police Officers Maggie Murphy and Michael Perry approached the burning vehicle. The duo can be seen pulling the passenger from the car before rolling the person, whose clothes are on fire, on the ground to extinguish the flames.

Officers were able to remove the driver from the vehicle as well, according to police. The 36-second video only shows the passenger's rescue, not the driver's.

Local

Chicago Restaurants 5 mins ago

Women Restaurant Owners Join Forces to Navigate COVID-19 Pandemic

Lynwood 16 mins ago

Jada Curry Becomes First Black Woman Elected As Mayor of Lynwood

Get the full story at NBCNews.com

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey Health U.S. & World Black History Month NBCLX Making A Difference Chicago Today
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us