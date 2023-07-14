Dramatic surveillance video shows masked robbers storm south suburban jewelry store at gunpoint

Newly-released surveillance video shows a brazen heist at a south suburban jewelry store during which masked robbers held three employees at gunpoint and managed to get away with an undisclosed amount of jewelry.

The terrifying scene unfolded on Thursday at Jawahir Jewelry, 8454 S. Harlem Ave., when three masked individuals entered the store.

Surveillance footage obtained by NBC Chicago the suspects storm the business, with one robber immediately focusing on the employees and making demands. That robber points what appears to be a rifle at the employees behind the counter, yelling, "Don't move, don't move." At around the same time, the two other robbers - both wearing masks with fake beards - jump over the counter and immediately begin rummaging through shelves and display cases.

The armed robber continues to point his weapon at the employees, demanding that they "get on the ground." Moments later, as the two other robbers fill their bags with stolen jewelry, one employee attempts to engage in conversation with the gunman.

An armed robber points a rifle at employees of Jawahir Jewelry during a robbery Thursday at the south suburban business. Police are looking to identify and arrest those responsible.

"You’re gonna leave, you’re gonna taken what you want, everybody is happy," the employee says.

The three workers continue to comply with the robbers as the terrifying ordeal plays out. Less than three minutes after the robbery began, the suspects make their way toward the door -- with the gunman continuing to point his rifle at them as he exits.

After waiting about 10 seconds, one employee assures his co-workers that they're in the clear, saying "We're good, we're good. They're gone." He then places a phone call, presumably to 911, saying the jewelry store had just been robbed by three individuals.

Anyone with information on the robbery or any possible suspects is asked to call the Bridgeview Police Department at 708-458-2131.