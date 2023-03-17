Tickets To Drake's Chicago Concerts at United Center On Sale Friday

Attention Drake fans: Tickets for the rapper and singer's upcoming Chicago stop on his "It's All A Blur" tour are on sale Friday.

The tour, with 21 Savage kicks off in June, with Chicago concerts is slated to take place at the United Center for Fourth of July weekend, with two shows scheduled for July 5 and 6.

Tickets for both shows go on sale to the general public Friday through Ticketmaster.

For the July 5 performance, ticket sales will begin at 12 p.m., and for the July 6 show, ticket sales begin at 1 p.m.

The 29-date arena tour will mark Drake's first tour since 2018. Since then, he has released four albums, including his most recent Her Loss, which was a collaboration with 21 Savage.

See the full list of tour dates and arenas here.