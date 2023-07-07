chicago news

Drake has strong feelings about Malört in Instagram post during Chicago tour stop

The Canadian rapper and singer performed at the United Center July 5 and 6

By NBC Chicago Staff

From shouting out the Chicago Blackhawk's No. 1 pick on Instagram, to teasing the release of a new album, to nearly getting hit by a cell phone thrown on stage by a fan, Canadian rapper and singer Drake's tour stop at the United Center this week was filled with must-see moments.

But as the musician now heads to Detroit for his next show, he didn't leave Chicago without commenting on the Windy City's favorite love-to-hate beverage.

"There's no way Chicago enjoys this..." Drake posted to his Instagram story earlier this week, as caption beneath a bottle of Jeppson's Malört liquor.

Malört's “popularity” in the city began during the prohibition, where it was distributed by Carl Jeppson as “medicinal alcohol.” It has since become the infamous beverage that teases your tastebuds at first, then brutally transforms into the bitterness that is wormwood.

Earlier this year, Daytime TV talk show host Kelly Clarkson was interviewing “Chicago PD” star Benjamin Levy Aguilar when he offered her the “Chicago Handshake,” a shot of Malört, an Old Style beer and a firm handshake.

While many withered in the face of such challenges, Clarkson wasn't fazed.

Unfortunately, there was no follow-up post capturing Drake's face after testing the beverage, which is known as a rite of passage in the city. However, judging from the Instagram post, fans might be able to imagine what it looked like.

This article tagged under:

chicago newsMusic & Musicians
