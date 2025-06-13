A giant, Universal Epic Universe theme park portal is popping up in Chicago Friday, giving fans a sneak peek into Universal Orlando's newest theme park.

The Epic Portal, with a 30-foot replica of the park’s signature gateway entrance, is part of a four-city tour, with Pioneer Court in Chicago as its final stop.

"This is actually what they see when they enter," Patrick Braillard, senior show writer, Universal Creative said Friday morning, outside the portal. "You will actually see dragons flying through the air."

The theme park, which opened May 22, includes five immersive worlds, including three based on franchises: How to Train Your Drago, Super Nintendo World and the Wizarding World of Harry Potter. They are joined by Celestial Park, the new theme park’s cosmic-themed entrance, and Dark Universe, an adventure-filled world of monsters set in the fictional Darkmoor Village.

The portal itself will display scenes representing some of Epic Universe’s over 50 immersive experiences, organizers said.

“As the tour makes its way through iconic locations in each city, guests will be invited to approach the mesmerizing portal structure to witness action-packed sequences that celebrate the incredible adventures of the new theme park,” Universal Orlando said in a March news release announcing the tour.

The portal, located at Pioneer Court at 401 N. Michigan Ave., will be open to guests between 10 a.m. and 8 p.m. through June 18. At night, the structure will put on a unique show with “dynamic lighting and all-encompassing music,” according to a news release.

Visitors can enter a sweepstakes for the chance to visit Universal Epic Universe in person by winning a trip to Universal Orlando Resort.

