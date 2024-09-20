Drag queen storytime supporters drown out protest in Lincoln Square

A demonstration targeting a drag queen story hour in Chicago's Lincoln Square neighborhood drew an impromptu counterprotest complete with music, dancing and an overwhelming show of support.

"Jerry Tales: A Storytime Soiree With Drag Queens," a brunchtime story hour featuring drag queens Ginger Forest and Candi Forest, takes place each month at Jerry's Sandwiches, 4739 N. Lincoln Ave.

At the most recent installment this past Sunday, around a dozen protesters showed up outside the sandwich shop. Initially, the hosts went about their business as usual.

"We chose to ignore the magnified and hateful comments as we continued to prep for our monthly storytime," the drag duo explained on their Facebook page.

A short time later, something unexpected - but welcome - happened.

"...Within minutes the negative protest was scolded by the local community members asking them to leave our show alone, there was nothing wrong with it, and that the community supports it," the post added.

In the minutes that followed, people from all over the neighborhood flocked to the restaurant with anti-protest signs and created an impromptu dance party to drown out the demonstration.

The next day, Ginger and Candi thanked the community for their outpouring of support.

"...We appreciate and love all of the support we have gotten from the last 5.5 years and hope to continue providing a safe environment for families and children to learn, read stories, and have fun!" they stated in the Facebook post. "Thank you all for your continued support and love; it means the world to us."

Drag story hours hosted by libraries or bookstores have become a frequent target of far-right groups, which argue such events aren't suitable for children. Proponents maintain such storytelling introduces children to important themes, including those of diversity and inclusion.