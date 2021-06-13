‘Drag March for Change' Raises Awareness for Black Lives Matter and Trans Rights

As part of Chicago's second Drag March for Change, hundreds marched on the city's North Side Saturday to demand equity and support for Black Lives Matter as well as trans rights.

The march kicked off in the afternoon at Belmont Avenue and Halsted Street "with an expanded message of equality for people of all races," organizers said.

"We really need seats at the table for Black and Brown faces and bodies and experiences, because through diversity we can accomplish so much more," said march organizer Jo MaMa.

Both those who put on the march and participants said they're fighting to empower communities while supporting trans rights.

"We see a lot of white men be supported in this community," Joey Reza said. "We want to showcase more than that with Black lives, trans lives and every gender in between, female and male."

While organizers said they've seen some progress, they believe more change is needed, especially when it comes to funding police. They want Chicago to steer away 75% of its police department's budget.

"They could have gone to so many other social services that actually provide help for the community rather than threaten us and make us scared to walk on the street," Jo MaMa said.

For many, the overall message was clear.

"They’re gay or lesbian or whatever, love them," said Alberto Williams. "They’re just as important. Their lives matter. Fight for them. Fight for people of color and just be there for one another."