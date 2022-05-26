Dr. Willie Wilson to Give Away $150,000 in Gas Discounts Thursday. Here's When and Where

Cars are already lining up for Chicago businessman Dr. Willie Wilson's gas discount giveaway Thursday, taking place at 15 gas stations across the city and suburbs.
According to a press release, "each person will receive a $2 per gallon, per customer discount for gasoline."
The release goes on to say that each participating station has $10,000 for fuel. Once that amount is reached, the giveaway at that station will end.
The discount applies to Regular gas only.
The gas giveaway comes one day after Wilson held a grocery discount giveaway for Chicago seniors at 29 different participating Cermak and Pete's Market grocery stores across the city.
Thursday's gas giveaway begins at 7 a.m. at 15 participating stations across the city and suburbs. Here's where:
Chicago gas stations:
- BP, 6308 N. Central
- BP, 5949 W. Higgins
- BP, 3101 S. King Dr.
- Citgo, 1345 N. Pulaski
- Gulf, 9901 S. Halstead
- Marathon, 240 S. Sacramento Blvd.
- Mobile, 3201 N. Harlem
- Mobile, 2800 S. Kedzie
- Super Save, 48 E. Garfield Blvd.
- Super Save, 11100 S. State Street
Suburban gas stations:
- Evanston: Mobile, 1950 Green Bay Rd.,
- Cicero: Shell, 5201 W. Cermak
- Maywood: Super Save, 101 W. Madison
- Oak Park: Shell, 6129 North Ave.
- Schiller Park: Phillips, 9340 Irving Park Rd.
Earlier this month, AAA said the average price for a gallon of gas in the Chicago area is now over $5.
This will be Wilson's fourth gas giveaway since March.
Last month, Wilson announced he was entering the 2023 Mayoral race for the city of Chicago. Wilson has vowed to repeal Lightfoot’s vaccine mandate, hire four or five different police superintendents to combat the unrelenting surge of violent crime and eliminate red-light and speed cameras squeezing motorists who can least afford to pay the fines.