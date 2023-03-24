Dozens of Vendors Will Remain at Little Village Discount Mall, But Some Must Relocate

Dozens of vendors at the Discount Mall in Chicago's Little Village neighborhood celebrated Friday after learning they won't have to close for good.

“We’re very, very happy keeping this place doing business [for] 17 years,” said vendor Irais Miranda. “Then next weekend and this weekend we will be open..."

Both Ald. Byron Sigcho-Lopez, of the city's 25th Ward, and the president of the Discount Mall Vendors, described Friday’s announcement as a win win after reaching an agreement with the mall’s owner and one of the management companies to stay open - one way or the other.

“Sixty percent of the vendors will be able to stay in the agreement will be for 25 years,” the alderman said. “We’re also happy to report that the other 40% is in conversation with the city—we have guaranteed another location for the vendors.”

Get Chicago local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Chicago newsletters.

Many of the vendors were initially told to vacate by Sunday after a failed agreement. The vendors filed a lawsuit earlier this week asking a judge to grant them a temporary restraining order so they can continue to operate, but a judge denied that motion Friday afternoon.

“We respect the decision,” said vendor Kocoy Malagon, who is also the president of the Discount Mall Vendors. “We are okay with that resolution. Just I think we want to continue working.”

The alderman told NBC 5 the mall’s owner and one of the management companies will have until Tuesday to decide on the relocation timeline for vendors who have to move. He said officials have narrowed down the list to two locations, including one at 26th and Pulaski.

“We’re hoping Novak will give us enough time to find a location that is suitable,” Sigcho-Lopez said. “The location will depend on the time that they’re given.”

While it’s unclear which vendors will stay or relocate, the alderman described the agreement reached so far as unprecedented. Vendors who have been at the Discount Mall for a very long time say they’re happy with the resolution for now and urge customers to support them this weekend.

“This message for our customers we are open,” said Malagon. "We continue to [be] open. We’re happy to give the services this week and waiting for new news.”

As for 40% of the vendors, the alderman said he will make an announcement next Tuesday, letting the community know where those vendors will relocate to.

NBC 5 reached out to Novak Construction for a response. A spokesperson declined to comment.