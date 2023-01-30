A Chicago Girl Scout Troop on the northwest side of Chicago was the victim of a cookie theft over the weekend, after dozens of boxes of Thin Mints were reported stolen in broad daylight while the troop was working to sort through orders.

According to officials, on Saturday afternoon, scouts aged 5 to 11 and parents from Troop 25778 were unloading and sorting cookies on pallets near 6160 W. Higgins Road. As the troop began to organize orders, an individual approached and grabbed boxes without paying, reports say.

“We put the cookies on the sidewalk out in front, and then we started sorting," said Troop Leader Cyndee Timmerman. "I saw a guy with four cases in his hand and I asked him who he was with? He couldn't tell me who he was with."

According to officials, 84 boxes of Thin Mints were stolen off a pallet along the sidewalk where the sorting was taking place.

"It's about $420 worth," Timmerman continued. "The girls were were pretty shocked, they couldn't believe that someone would steal cookies from us."

According to authorities, detectives arrived on site to take a report of the missing mints. However, Chicago police have not at this point recovered the cookies.

"We told the girls things like this happen -- we have to be more careful in the future."