news

Dozens of stores will be open in the Chicago area on the Fourth of July. Here's a full list

No matter how you celebrate, you may be wondering where you can go -- whether you're in need of last-minute supplies for a barbecue or want to enjoy a meal at a restaurant with family.

San Marcos Walmart Store Generic
NBC 7

The Fourth of July is often a time for cookouts, fireworks and family gatherings. As a bonus, for many it's a day off work.

Independence Day is recognized as a federal holiday, which means banks will be closed as well as post offices and the majority of other government buildings. Some retailers, such as Costco, have also decided not to open their doors.

No matter how you celebrate, you may be wondering where you can go -- whether you're in need of last-minute supplies for a barbecue or want to enjoy a meal at a restaurant with family.

Here's a full list of department stores, supermarkets and other establishments that will be open for the holiday, according to TODAY.com. In some cases, store hours vary by location.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

Retail stores

  • Ace Hardware
  • Apple - Majority of stores will close early
  • Barnes and Noble
  • Best Buy - Most stores are open 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
  • Big Lots - 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.
  • Burlington
  • Dick's Sporting Goods
  • Dollar General
  • Family Dollar
  • Hobby Lobby
  • HomeGoods
  • IKEA - Closing at 6 p.m.
  • JOANN - Closing at 7 p.m.
  • JcPenney - 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
  • Kohl's
  • Lowe's
  • Macy's - Most stores close at 7 p.m.
  • Marshalls
  • Michaels - 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
  • Menards - Most stores close at 8 p.m.
  • Nordstrom
  • Nordstrom Rack
  • Petco - Most locations close at 7 or 8 p.m.
  • PetSmart - Stores open at 9 a.m.
  • Sephora
  • Staples
  • The Home Depot - Stores close early at 8 p.m.
  • T.J. Maxx
  • Ulta - Closing early at 6 p.m.

Grocery stores

  • Aldi - Open until 4 p.m. in most cases
  • Angelo Caputo's Fresh Market - Hours vary by location
  • Cermak Fresh Market
  • Food 4 Less
  • Jewel-Osco
  • Kroger
  • Mariano's
  • Meijer
  • Sam's Club - 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
  • Tony's Fresh Market - 6:30 a.m. to 10 p.m.
  • Walmart

Convenience stores and pharmacies

  • Casey's
  • CVS
  • Walgreens
  • 7-Eleven
  • Speedway
TODAY/NBC Chicago

This article tagged under:

news
Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings NBC Sports Chicago Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a tip Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Bears Chicago Blackhawks LX News Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
About NBC Chicago Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us