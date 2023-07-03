Dozens of stores will be open in the Chicago area on the Fourth of July. Here's a full list

The Fourth of July is often a time for cookouts, fireworks and family gatherings. As a bonus, for many it's a day off work.
Independence Day is recognized as a federal holiday, which means banks will be closed as well as post offices and the majority of other government buildings. Some retailers, such as Costco, have also decided not to open their doors.
No matter how you celebrate, you may be wondering where you can go -- whether you're in need of last-minute supplies for a barbecue or want to enjoy a meal at a restaurant with family.
Here's a full list of department stores, supermarkets and other establishments that will be open for the holiday, according to TODAY.com. In some cases, store hours vary by location.
Retail stores
- Ace Hardware
- Apple - Majority of stores will close early
- Barnes and Noble
- Best Buy - Most stores are open 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
- Big Lots - 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.
- Burlington
- Dick's Sporting Goods
- Dollar General
- Family Dollar
- Hobby Lobby
- HomeGoods
- IKEA - Closing at 6 p.m.
- JOANN - Closing at 7 p.m.
- JcPenney - 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Kohl's
- Lowe's
- Macy's - Most stores close at 7 p.m.
- Marshalls
- Michaels - 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Menards - Most stores close at 8 p.m.
- Nordstrom
- Nordstrom Rack
- Petco - Most locations close at 7 or 8 p.m.
- PetSmart - Stores open at 9 a.m.
- Sephora
- Staples
- The Home Depot - Stores close early at 8 p.m.
- T.J. Maxx
- Ulta - Closing early at 6 p.m.
Grocery stores
- Aldi - Open until 4 p.m. in most cases
- Angelo Caputo's Fresh Market - Hours vary by location
- Cermak Fresh Market
- Food 4 Less
- Jewel-Osco
- Kroger
- Mariano's
- Meijer
- Sam's Club - 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Tony's Fresh Market - 6:30 a.m. to 10 p.m.
- Walmart
Convenience stores and pharmacies
- Casey's
- CVS
- Walgreens
- 7-Eleven
- Speedway
TODAY/NBC Chicago