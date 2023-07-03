Dozens of stores will be open in the Chicago area on the Fourth of July. Here's a full list

The Fourth of July is often a time for cookouts, fireworks and family gatherings. As a bonus, for many it's a day off work.

Independence Day is recognized as a federal holiday, which means banks will be closed as well as post offices and the majority of other government buildings. Some retailers, such as Costco, have also decided not to open their doors.

No matter how you celebrate, you may be wondering where you can go -- whether you're in need of last-minute supplies for a barbecue or want to enjoy a meal at a restaurant with family.

Here's a full list of department stores, supermarkets and other establishments that will be open for the holiday, according to TODAY.com. In some cases, store hours vary by location.

Retail stores

Ace Hardware

Apple - Majority of stores will close early

Barnes and Noble

Best Buy - Most stores are open 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Big Lots - 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Burlington

Dick's Sporting Goods

Dollar General

Family Dollar

Hobby Lobby

HomeGoods

IKEA - Closing at 6 p.m.

JOANN - Closing at 7 p.m.

JcPenney - 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Kohl's

Lowe's

Macy's - Most stores close at 7 p.m.

Marshalls

Michaels - 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Menards - Most stores close at 8 p.m.

Nordstrom

Nordstrom Rack

Petco - Most locations close at 7 or 8 p.m.

PetSmart - Stores open at 9 a.m.

Sephora

Staples

The Home Depot - Stores close early at 8 p.m.

T.J. Maxx

Ulta - Closing early at 6 p.m.

Grocery stores

Aldi - Open until 4 p.m. in most cases

Angelo Caputo's Fresh Market - Hours vary by location

Cermak Fresh Market

Food 4 Less

Jewel-Osco

Kroger

Mariano's

Meijer

Sam's Club - 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Tony's Fresh Market - 6:30 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Walmart

Convenience stores and pharmacies