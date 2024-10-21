Dozens of frozen waffle brands sold at Walmart, Target and other retailers were recalled due to listeria concerns, a press release from the Food and Drug Administration said.

The recall was issued Oct. 18 by Oakbrook-based food manufacturer TreeHouse Foods, the release said. The products were distributed throughout the United States and Canada under a variety of brand names, including popular names like Kodiak, Great Value, Simple Truth and Good & Gather.

In total, 85 different products were recalled, ranging from homestyle waffles to buttermilk, protein, blueberry, chocolate chip and more. A full list of products and UPC codes can be found here.

According to the release, the issues was discovered during routine testing at suburban facility. There have been no confirmed reports of illness linked to the recalled products to date, the release added.

TreeHouse Foods advised consumers to check their freezer for the recalled products and return them to their place of purchase or dispose of them for credit.

The recall comes as nearly 12 million pounds of ready-to-eat meat and poultry products from BrucePac sold in frozen meals, salad, sandwiches and bowls at popular grocery stores nationwide were also recalled due to listeria.

The latest update in the BrucePac recall says recalled products were also shipped to schools nationwide.

Listeria symptoms

Listeria is an infection caused by bacteria. When listeria infects the intestines, it causes gastrointestinal symptoms similar to other foodborne illnesses, such as diarrhea and vomiting, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says.

Invasive listeria is especially concerning for people who are pregnant, newborn babies, older adults and people who have weakened immune systems, TODAY.com reported. In pregnant people, invasive listeria can lead to miscarriage, premature delivery and stillbirth. The illness can also cause a life-threatening infection in the newborn.

The signs of a invasive listeria infection in pregnant people include fever and flu-like symptoms, such as fatigue and muscle aches, according to the CDC.

Other people might also experience: