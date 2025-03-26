CTA riders in Chicago Wednesday may greeted by union members and workers sharing information about how fares could go up and services could be dramatically slashed as soon as 2026 if state lawmakers don't act to fill at $770 million budget hole.

The event, dubbed a "CTA Day of Action," comes as COVID grant money is set to run out for Chicago area transit agencies, including the CTA, Metra and Pace. In a report from the Regional Transit Authority, which oversees the agencies, worst case scenarios include suspension on CTA lines, cuts to more than 70 bus routes and reduced Metra service during the early morning and late night hours.

"Without a funding solution by the end of the Illinois General Assembly’s spring session, the Chicago region’s transit system will be decimated," the RTA said in a release. The release went on to say that the cuts could lead to as many as one in five workers in Chicago without the use of transit for the daily commute, and end all weekend Pace bus services.

RTA Executive Director Leanne Redden described the situation as a "regional emergency" if funding is not achieved before the current legislative session in Springfield ends in May.

"If the General Assembly does not act this spring, hundreds of thousands of Illinoisans will wake up in 2026 without a way to get to work, school or medical appointments with continued uncertainty in future years about their transit services," Redden said.

According to Redden, at least four of eight CTA train lines could close, as many as 74 of CTA's 127 bus routes would be eliminated, and car traffic on roads would surge.

"That would take it from being one of the largest transit systems in the country to having fewer bus routes, than say, Madison, Wisconsin," Redden told NBC Chicago.

Wednesday, union members from ATU Local 38 and others will canvas several busy "L" stations, Jefferson Park, Damen and Forest Park on the Blue Line; and Howard and 95th Street on the Red Line in an effort to inform riders of "fiscal cliff."

"This doomsday scenario can still be avoided as long as our state partners vote to fully fund transit operations before it’s too late," the RTA said.

The CTA has not commented on budget cuts or fare hikes.