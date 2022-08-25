Dozens of Families Temporarily Displaced After Prospect Heights Condo Complex Fire

At least 32 families in suburban Prospect Heights have been temporarily displaced after a fire broke out in a pair of condominiums on Thursday afternoon.

According to authorities, officers and firefighters responded to a condo complex in the 800 block of East Willow Road at approximately 1:45 p.m. after receiving reports of a structural fire.

Officers began to evacuate residents and animals from two units inside of the complex, and firefighters were able to contain the fire within those units, according to a statement from the city.

The families who live in the two units are currently receiving assistance from social service and government agencies, according to the release.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Chicago app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

A total of 32 families in all have been temporarily displaced from the complex until a damage assessment can be completed, according to officials. The city is working to accommodate those families in local hotels for the time being.

There is no immediate word on what caused the fire, according to authorities.