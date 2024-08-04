Dozens of Divvy bikes dumped in Lake Michigan, prompting concerns over drinking water

A volunteer group has kept busy by pulling Divvy bikes from Lake Michigan, because of the danger they can pose in the water.

Recently, a tower of such bikes was spotted along the lakefront.

Chicago resident Glenn Rischke is among those who've been fishing for Divvy bikes.

"In 5 outings we’ve pulled 53 bikes...in maybe 2,000 yards of lakefront," he said.

Rischke discovered the issue during his frequent swims in Lake Michigan, and he's frustrated that the problem persists. Rischke is working with the Alternative Anglers Association, a citizen-led group, to retrieve the dumped bikes.



"Pretty infuriating, yeah," he stated. "I think this speaks to corporate accountability. It speaks to the city."

From the lakefront to the Loop – Divvy bikes and scooters are a popular mode of transportation, especially during Lollapalooza weekend.

"I was amazed when I saw what Glenn and the Anglers Association were doing," said Dan Pogorzelski, commissioner at the Metropolitan Water Reclamation District.

Pogorzelski explained he is concerned with the bikes' impact on drinking water.

"Especially when you’re talking about the e-bikes, my worry is when that battery gets in the water it will leach in, so it’s definitely not healthy," he said.

The Chicago Department of Transportation and Lyft have partnered to keep the divvy system intact and growing.

On Sunday, the pair issued this statement on the problem, writing in part:

“We evaluate each bike that comes out of the water to see if it can return to the fleet or if there are parts that can be re-used on other bikes. The city is working with Lyft, the divvy operator, to improve rebalancing and increase valet services along the lakefront.”

"I think someone should say something," Rischke said. "Up until now, no one has taken any accountability for the bikes in the water. and if we’re not pulling them, they aren’t coming out.

Chicago has more than 800 Divvy stations with around 15,000 bikes and scooters. Anyone who encounters Divvy bikes in the water should report it to 311.