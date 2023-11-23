Dozens line Highland Park Turkey Trot route in support of Israeli hostages

Highland Park’s annual Turkey Trot took on a separate mission on this holiday, with dozens of people lining the route to cheer on runners and to pay tribute to hostages being held by Hamas.

The tribute comes amid a deal that would begin the process of releasing hostages, but the intervening weeks have been difficult to navigate for many with loved ones in the Middle East.

“There has been literally no information,” said Nami Goldenberg. “The Red Cross has not had access, and on a day like today when we are supposed to be thankful and grateful for all we have, it’s important we show these hostages, that their picture was shown along the race route.”

“Everyone should be allowed to celebrate Thanksgiving with their families,” said Eytan Goldenberg. “It’s not fair and it’s not OK.”

“It’s unacceptable and our hearts go out to the families,” Nami added. “We needed to show our support.”

The deal between Israel and Hamas to release some hostages held in Gaza has been delayed, but is still happening, according to the White House.

The pause in fighting is set for late Thursday night. Officials said there is a plan in place to release the first 13 hostages beginning on Friday morning.

“We want to make sure people remember them,” said Rabbi Michael Schwab, the senior Rabbi of North Suburban Synagogue in Highland Park. “In this world, the news cycle changes pretty fast, and we want to make sure they’re not forgotten.”