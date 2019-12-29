Griffith Indiana

Dozens Displaced in Fire at NW Indiana Apartment Complex

An exact number of residents impacted by the fire is still being determined

Dozens of people have been displaced from their home after a fire Sunday at an apartment complex in Griffith, Indiana.

The blaze broke out just before 4 a.m. at the Park West Apartments, 1740 Dylane Dr., according to Griffith Deputy Fire Chief Don Hill. Multiple mutual aid companies were called to assist at the scene.

A spokeswoman for one of the companies, Elite Ambulance Services, confirmed that dozens of people were displaced, though an exact number was still being determined.

No one was injured in the fire, officials said. The blaze has since been struck out.

