Dozens of people have reportedly been displaced after a fire in an apartment building in suburban Bensenville, fire officials said.

The fire started just before 6 a.m. Sunday morning, according to Bensenville fire officials. The building, located just a few blocks from Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport, sustained heavy damage from the blaze.

“I heard the fire alarms go off, and I grabbed my daughter and my fiancée and ran out of the house,” one resident said.

No injuries were immediately reported as a result of the blaze, according to officials.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.