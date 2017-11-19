Dozens Displaced After Fire at Bensenville Apartment Building - NBC Chicago
Dozens Displaced After Fire at Bensenville Apartment Building

By James Neveau

    Dozens of people have potentially been displaced after an apartment fire in Bensenville. 

    Dozens of people have reportedly been displaced after a fire in an apartment building in suburban Bensenville, fire officials said.

    The fire started just before 6 a.m. Sunday morning, according to Bensenville fire officials. The building, located just a few blocks from Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport, sustained heavy damage from the blaze.

    “I heard the fire alarms go off, and I grabbed my daughter and my fiancée and ran out of the house,” one resident said.

    No injuries were immediately reported as a result of the blaze, according to officials.

    The cause of the fire is still under investigation. 

