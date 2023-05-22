Some local roads are blocked off and a heavy police presence has been reported in downtown Evanston Monday after a bomb threat was called into a Whole Foods grocery store, Evanston officials said.

According to a tweet sent at 12:16 p.m. from the Evanston Police Department, a threat was called into a "local business" located at Church Street and Chicago Avenue in downtown Evanston.

Employees and patrons have been evacuated, officials said.

A threat has been called in to a local business at Church and Chicago Ave. Employees and patrons evacuated. Heavy police presence on scene as we work to investigate. Avoid the area. Updates to follow. — Evanston, IL Police (@EvanstonPD) May 22, 2023

"Heavy police presence on scene as we work to investigate," the tweet continues. "Avoid the area. Updates to follow."

According to police, several roads were closed in the area as a result of the police activity.

Around 12:45 p.m. the Evanston Police Department tweeted that the area remains secure as officials continue to investigate.

"Heavy congestion reported on downtown roadways," the department said. "Plan an alternate route."

At 1:15 p.m., a police update said the initial call to police was regarding an "anonymous bomb threat" that had been phoned in to the Whole Foods grocery store located at 1640 Chicago Ave. in downtown Evanston.

"Cook County Bomb Squad has been assisting with a search of the location," police added.

No further details were immediately available. This is a developing news story and will be updated.