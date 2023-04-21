Downtown Chicago March Planned To ‘Help Redirect' Behavior Following Teen Gatherings

As Chicago police and other community leaders ramp up efforts to address and prevent chaotic weekend events billed as "teen takeovers" in downtown Chicago, some will take to the streets in an effort to send a message to young people in the city.

According to a press release, a coalition of Chicago pastors beginning at 6 p.m. Saturday evening will lead a march of 500 men through downtown Chicago "in response to last weekend's chaos involving young people."

“We are not walking against our children,” said Dr. Charlie Dates, senior pastor of Salem Baptist Church of Chicago and Progressive Baptist Church said in the release. “Our children are brilliant, but we are not absolving them of responsibility for the events that took place last weekend. Instead, we are taking accountability as the church by meeting them where they are and providing alternatives to disruptive behavior.”

According to organizers, the march will take place in the same spots near Millennium Park that saw "reckless, disruptive" behavior last weekend. In addition, the men "plan to point young people to employment opportunities and activities to help redirect and change their behavior," the release says.

According to a statement earlier this week from the Chicago Police Department, more officers and resources are expected to be deployed downtown this weekend, and bag checks along with Millennium Park's teen curfew will be enforced.

Interim Supt. Eric Carter, who announced his retirement effective next month, said at Thursday's police board meeting that "everyone is welcome downtown but anyone engaging in criminal activity will have to be held accountable."

Additionally, Chicago Ald. Brian Hopkins told NBC 5 he was briefed by CPD on how the department plans to address large crowds and respond to potential outbreak of violence.

“I’m satisfied that a real effort is being made to not repeat the mistakes of last weekend. Whether or not it’s going to work we’ll find out on Monday morning,” said Hopkins.

Hopkins said the plan includes having ranking officers on the ground to make decisions on staffing, adding undercover resources, and deploying prisoner transport vans at different locations, all of which the department was criticized for not emphasizing during last week's disturbances.

“We will also have faith based leaders, and will have people from the Chicago Public Schools along with violence interrupters who are trained to do interventions,” he said.

Local organization organization "'I'm Telling, Don't Shoot" have also implemented a communication plan meant to help parents and police stay in contact via text.