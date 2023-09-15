Downtown Chicago closed to incoming traffic due to Mexican Independence Day car caravans

A large number of car caravans celebrating Mexican Independence Day in downtown Chicago prompted city officials to halt incoming traffic from entering the city's Central Business District on Friday night.

The city's Office of Emergency Management and Communications said in a news release at 8:11 p.m. that the area was closed to incoming vehicular traffic from Division to 18th Street and from DuSable Lake Shore Drive to Halsted Street, citing "public safety due to large car caravans."

Those who must travel were advised to plan accordingly and allow for extra time. Individuals who live and work in the affected areas, including critical care workers, will be allowed access at one of the following points:

Halsted/Division

Halsted/Chicago

Halsted/Washington

Halsted/Madison

Halsted/Jackson

Division/LaSalle

Roosevelt/Union

18 th /State

/State 18 th /Michigan

/Michigan 18th/Indiana

Additional, intermittent street closures were expected to take place throughout the night, according to officials.

OEMC on Thursday issued an alert ahead of the celebrations, saying the city will be working throughout the weekend to "manage traffic and public safety," but warned that "car caravans that create a threat to public safety will not be tolerated."

"We also remind everyone that drag racing and drifting are not only illegal, but dangerous," the agency said. "Anyone in violation of the ordinance will be held accountable."