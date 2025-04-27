The State Street bridge in downtown Chicago will close until the fall for a long-term repair project, officials said.

Barricades and other barriers are slowly going up, with full closure of the bridge set to begin Monday and to last through at least mid-November, officials with the Chicago Department of Transportation said.

Officials with CDOT told NBC Chicago that they wanted to get the repair work done this summer, with several major projects taking place in 2026.

"We are being strategic in completing this work now before other major downtown infrastructure projects that are taking shape of 2026,” CDOT Commissioner Tom Carney said. “(That) includes the new State and Lake CTA station rebuild and the Lake Street bascule bridge reconstruction, both will have significant traffic impacts in 2026."

The major project will include the replacement of old floor beams on the bridge, along with replacing components on the central locks that help to allow the bridge to raise up and down for passing ships on the Chicago River. Viaduct repairs will also be done, with other repairs taking place on the 75-year-old bridge.

According to a press release, CDOT routinely monitors deterioration of bridges over the river, and a recent inspection indicated a more urgent need for repairs on the State Street bridge, which are expected to last into mid-November.

Northbound vehicle traffic is asked to detour west to Wacker Drive, then north to Dearborn, east to Kinzie and back to State Street. Southbound drivers can take Kinzie west to Clark, then turn south and then head east on Wacker before resuming southbound journeys on State.

The bridge will also be closed to pedestrians during that time, with those pedestrians being asked to use nearby streets to cross the river.

Business owners have also expressed concern with the abrupt announcement of the closure, saying that a decrease in pedestrian and vehicular traffic could hurt their bottom lines in the months ahead.