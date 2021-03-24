Streeterville

Downtown Chicago Apartment Building Evacuated, Bomb Squad Called to Hazmat Situation

An apartment building in Chicago’s Streeterville neighborhood was evacuated Wednesday afternoon after a hazmat situation was reported in one of the building’s units.

According to Chicago police, the incident occurred in the 200 block of East Illinois Street Wednesday afternoon. Police say a body was found inside of the building, and residents on several floors were evacuated due to the hazmat situation.

The FBI, a Chicago police SWAT team and a bomb unit were called to the scene during the investigation.  

Illinois Street remains closed between Michigan Avenue and Cityfront Drive as a result of the incident.

