Downtown Chicago Apartment Building Evacuated, Bomb Squad Called to Hazmat Situation

An apartment building in Chicago’s Streeterville neighborhood was evacuated Wednesday afternoon after a hazmat situation was reported in one of the building’s units.
According to Chicago police, the incident occurred in the 200 block of East Illinois Street Wednesday afternoon. Police say a body was found inside of the building, and residents on several floors were evacuated due to the hazmat situation.
The FBI, a Chicago police SWAT team and a bomb unit were called to the scene during the investigation.
Illinois Street remains closed between Michigan Avenue and Cityfront Drive as a result of the incident.