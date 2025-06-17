A teacher in suburban Downers Grove faces 52 new charges in connection to an alleged sexual relationship with a student.

Christina Formella, previously charged with having an inappropriate sexual relationship with a student at Downers Grove South High School, new faces 52 additional counts in the case, with the DuPage County State’s Attorney announcing the charges stemmed from “previously unknown sexual abuse and assault of the student.”

A grand jury returned new indictments against Formella in the case, charging her with 20 new counts of criminal sexual assault and 20 counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse, both Class I felonies in Illinois.

She also faces six counts of grooming and six counts of indecent solicitation of a child in connection to the case.

Prosecutors allege the relationship dated back several years, when they allege she sexually assaulted a 15-year-old student during a tutoring session.

The student’s mother discovered the alleged assault when looking through text messages on her son’s phone. She then took her son to the Downers Grove police station to make the allegations known to law enforcement, and Formella was taken into custody in March.

Formella has denied having sexual contact with the victim, and that the victim intended to “blackmail her,” according to court documents and the Daily Herald.

During further investigation into the allegations, it was alleged that the relationship began in Jan. 2023, and continued through the summer of 2024. During that time, it is alleged Formella sent the teen multiple text messages that were “grooming in nature” and that she engaged in sexual acts with the teen approximately 50 times.

“The new allegations against Ms. Formella, including the allegations of grooming and that the abuse lasted nearly two years, are beyond disturbing,” State’s Attorney Robert Berlin said. “I thank the victim in this case for having the courage to come forward during what I image is an extremely difficult time for him. I also thank the DuPage County Children’s Center, particularly Investigator George Fencl, as well as Assistant State’s Attorneys Jaclyn McAndrew and Michael Fisher for their work not only in this case but for their continued efforts protecting our children.”