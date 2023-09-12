Downers Grove family mourns after dog killed by coyotes

A Downers Grove family is sharing their emotional story after their 13-year-old dog was killed by coyotes, with increased sightings of the animals unnerving other residents.

Grace Stella’s dog Willy disappeared Friday night from the family’s yard, just steps from Patriots Park.

The dog was found by a neighbor several hours later, and a veterinarian revealed the horrifying news: he had been killed by a coyote.

“It’s very hard,” Grace said. “He was definitely my best friend. We had him for 13 years, and we thought he would die of old age.”

Stella said that her dog knew his boundaries with an invisible fence and shock collar used by the family, and despite being attacked in January, he lived freely in the yard.

“We didn’t hear anything, so it must have happened very quickly,” she said.

DuPage County Animal Services is sharing information following the incident, with neighbors saying that there have been increased coyote sightings recently.

“Coyotes are not considered a public safety concern,” Aimee Hughes said. “They really prefer to avoid people and other animals if they can. They do know there are a lot of resources in our urban neighborhoods so they’ll take advantage of that. You’d be surprised how many coyotes coexist with us without even realizing that they’re there.”

Hughes recommends what she calls ‘humane hazing” methods to deter coyotes.

“That could include making lots of noise, making yourself appear big and threatening, yelling, clapping, anything that gets the coyote to get up and get out,” she said. ‘You want to keep doing that behavior until they run all the way out of sight, because they will check back to see if you’re still there. They’re very intelligent animals.’

Hughes said that increased coyote sightings could occur when they’re breeding, or when they’re raising young, because they’re seeking out extra resources. Younger coyotes can also strike out from their family units to try to find new territories.

“We’re going to see more than we’d anticipate, but it’s unusual, not a red flag,” she said.

Stella hopes that the tips will help keep other animals safe, but mourns that it’s too late to help her pet.

“If I could do it again, I would definitely have him on a leash,” she said. “Make sure that the backyard is lit enough that you can see anything.”