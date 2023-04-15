Douglas Shooting Leaves Teen Dead, Another Wounded

Two teens were shot, one fatally, Friday night in Douglas.

Just before midnight, the teens, 15 and 16, were on a sidewalk in the 3700 block of South Wabash Avenue when they were approached by about five or six men, Chicago police said.

The group of men fired multiple shots at the pair, striking the older teen in the abdomen and the younger teen in the left foot, police said.

The older teen was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was later pronounced dead, police said.

The younger teen was taken to Comer Children’s Hospital, where he was listed in good condition, police said.

No one was in custody.