Chicago police are investigating after two men were killed inside a residence in the South Shore neighborhood Sunday morning.

According to authorities, officers on patrol in the 7200 block of South Paxton heard multiple gunshots at approximately 2:42 a.m.

When officers located the scene of the attack, they found a 31-year-old man and a 37-year-old man, both of whom had suffered multiple gunshot wounds.

Both men were taken to area hospitals, where they were pronounced dead, according to police.

A 24-year-old man was also shot in the arm during the attack, and was hospitalized in good condition.

No further information was available, and no suspects were in custody as of Sunday morning.