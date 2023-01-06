Doorbell Camera Captures Explosion Moments Before Fire at Townhouse in Maine Township

Video captured by a Ring doorbell camera showed the moment an explosion erupted, leading to a fire at a townhouse in Maine Township.

The fire broke out in the area of Margail Avenue and Noel Street at around 4 p.m. Thursday, displacing a total of eight families in two buildings.

"There was smoke everywhere and fire blazing through here," said Binaifer Kavina, a resident who lives nearby.

Kavina said she felt sorry for the four families displaced in the one townhouse, as well as the four families who live in the neighboring building.

Speaking Friday afternoon, North Maine Fire Department Chief Robert McKay said it would be a while before the residents can return home.

"There is a building just to the east, they share utilities, gas and water, they had to get shut down at the main so they won't be able to live in their homes for possibly up to a month," he said.

McKay said a battalion chief with the fire department was filling up his vehicle at the nearby gas station, when he saw the flames and radioed for help.

Dozens of firefighters rushed to help to battle the blaze, putting it out around 5:30 p.m. One firefighter sustained second degree burns on his hands and one leg. He was expected to be okay, according to authorities.

The building will more than likely have to be torn down, McKay said.

As of Friday, it remained unknown if the fire was accidental or intentional. The cause is under investigation.