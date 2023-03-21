D'Onta Foreman Says He Came to Bears to Vie for Starting RB Spot

D'Onta Foreman aims to vie for starting RB spot originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

D'Onta Foreman isn't coming to Chicago to be complacent. He signed with the Bears to compete.

“I came here to try to be the guy,” Foreman told NBC Sports' Michael David Smith. “If I didn’t come here with that mentality I’d be doing myself a disservice and doing the team a disservice.”

The Bears signed D'Onta Foreman last week from the Carolina Panthers after a stellar 2022 season.

Foreman, while taking over for Christian McCaffrey after being traded to the San Francisco 49ers, rushed for 914 yards and five touchdowns with the spotlight on him. He played 35 percent of offensive snaps during the season, making the feat more impressive.

David Montgomery – the former workhorse in the backfield for the Bears – opted for divisional opponent Detroit Lions in free agency. The Bears needed to fill the gaps in their running back room. Along with Foreman, the Bears also signed veteran Travis Homer to pair with Khalil Herbert.

Foreman is used to stepping up as "the guy." He did so in Carolina under McCaffrey and replicated the same mentality and production with the Tennessee Titans under superstar Derrick Henry. While in Tennessee for the 2021 season, Foreman started three games, tallying over 100 rushing yards in each.

“When I knew I had the opportunity to be the guy, I tried to do it to the best of my ability,” Foreman said. “I opened some eyes to show what I bring to the table. I want to build on that and continue to grow.”

In Chicago, Foreman has yet another opportunity to grow and show off his potential. But he'll have to win the job, or touches, over Herbert.

Herbert flashed his ability to become a mainstay in the Bears' rushing offense in 2022. He rushed for 731 yards and four touchdowns while handcuffed to Montgomery for carries. He led running backs in yards per carry, averaging a scorching 5.7 yards per attempt.

The likelihood for the Bears' rushing game is using both Herbert and Foreman equally, while the duo splits designed carries with Justin Fields. Fields was the Bears' most prolific rusher last season, running for over 1,100 yards and leading the league with over seven yards per carry.

But Foreman won't back down from the challenge. He intends to vie for the starting spot, or a bigger slice of the pie, at least.

“I can play just as good as some of the best people in the league,” he said. “I think I’m right there with those guys.”

