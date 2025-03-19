Don't miss it! Dairy Queen's iconic Free Cone Day is this week

One of the sweetest days of the year comes as spring begins: Free Cone Day.

The annual day from Dairy Queen, which coincides with the first day of spring, or the spring equinox, takes place for 2025 on Thursday, March 20.

"Free Cone Day is by far one of our favorite days of the year,” Maria Hokanson, executive vice president of marketing at DQ said in a statement. “There’s nothing sweeter than enjoying a tasty cone – on DQ – to kick off a season full of reasons to celebrate.”

According to the chain, participating non-mall DQ locations on Thursday will be serving up free small vanilla cones with purchase, while supplies last. Limit one

The free cone deal does not include delivery or mobile orders and is limited to one cone per person.

Plus, for one lucky Dairy Queen fan, every day could soon be Free Cone Day. For a full list of participating locations, click here.

Dairy Queen is offering a chance to win “Free Cones for a Year” through a sweepstakes giveaway. To enter, download the DQ App and sign up for DQ Rewards for a chance to win. More information on the rules for the free cone for a year sweepstakes can be found here.

Dairy Queen's free cone day is separate from one also hosted by Ben & Jerry's, which is set for April 8 this year.