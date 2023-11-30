Don't get towed! Chicago's Winter Overnight Parking Ban begins Friday

Last year, 242 cars were towed on the first night of Chicago's Winter Overnight Parking Ban -- here's your first reminder to make sure your car doesn't become swept in that statistic for 2023.

Chicago’s annual Winter Overnight Parking Ban goes into effect Friday, an announcement from the Department of Streets and Sanitation said. The ban prohibits parking on 107 miles of the city’s main streets from 3 a.m. to 7 a.m. through April 1, regardless of snowfall.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

Streets with banned parking will be marked with signage: a blue sign with a white snowflake. You can also view the full map of restrictions here.

The parking ban ensures public safety in the city’s colder months by ensuring that routes are clear for emergency vehicles and public transportation to freely move, DSS Commissioner Cole Stallard said in a release. Stallard added that the parking ban also helps reduce hazardous conditions for motorists, pedestrians and other travelers.

Having streets clear during these hours means roads can be properly plowed and salted during snowfall, the DSS said.

“Having this consistent rule for overnight parking allows snow removal crews to plan and execute their operations more effectively, and we ask residents and visitors to please follow the posted parking restriction signs so critical routes can be fully salted and plowed during winter weather events,” Stallard said in the release.

Chicago drivers should also take note that a seperate winter parking restriction goes into place Friday, the DSS said, one that is related to the amount of snowfall.

"A separate snow related parking ban exists for another 500 miles of main streets and can be activated after there are at least two inches of snow on the street, no matter the time of day or the calendar date," the DSS said.

According to the city, the two-inch snow ban is not activated often. However, when it is, motorists could find that their vehicle has been ticketed or towed, the city added.

What happens if my car gets towed?

Cars left parked on designated roads during parking ban hours will be towed, leaving drivers with a minimum $150 towing fee, a $60 ticket and a storage fee of $25 per day. Vehicles in violation of the ban will be towed to Pounds 2 (10301 S. Doty Ave.) or 6 (701 N. Sacramento).