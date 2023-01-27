‘Don't Be Surprised' If Bulls Trade Andre Drummond, Says NBA Insider

'Don't be surprised' if Bulls trade Andre Drummond originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The NBA Trade Deadline is approaching and after a pair of bad losses to the Indiana Pacers and Charlotte Hornets, pressure is mounting for the front office to make a move.

Those two losses have really seemed to ignite the NBA trade rumor mill and conversation surrounding the Bulls. As our own K.C. Johnson wrote in his mailbag, "the vultures are circling."

One of those names in rumors is Andre Drummond.

Marc Stein cited league sources and said "don't be surprised" if the Bulls trade Drummond before the deadline.

Drummond's usage is down in the past 12 games, but his 13 minutes played per game is a career low. Drummond has only played more than 10 minutes a game twice in the month of January. He played less than six minutes in the loss to Indiana and just under 3-and-a-half the game before. He did not play against the Hornets.

"The veteran center, though, also could be a buyout candidate, so it’s unclear what kind of return other than possibly a second-round pick he would command," Johnson wrote in his mailbag.

"If the Bulls did move on from Drummond, it's instructive to remember that Tony Bradley remains on the roster. Donovan also loves playing small-ball lineups with Derrick Jones Jr. at center. At this point, trading Drummond for whatever the Bulls can get might make the most sense, although he has played well in stretches."

What the market looks like for Drummond remains to be seen. There has been no teams rumored to be interested in Drummond like there has other teams in the league.

