Donovan Mitchell's 71-Point Performance Against Bulls Ended With a PED Test

Donovan Mitchell’s 71-point performance ended with a PED test originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

What a night for Donovan Mitchell. The Cleveland Cavaliers’ point guard put up a franchise-high 71 points during Monday night’s showdown against the Chicago Bulls. But his performance didn’t only result in praise … it was also followed by a performance-enhancing drug test.

The athlete posted this on Twitter Tuesday morning:

Andddd just like that we are drug tested this morning 😂😂😂 https://t.co/LvlbcPDucP — Donovan Mitchell (@spidadmitchell) January 3, 2023

According to the NBA and National Basketball Players Association’s collective bargaining agreement, players are usually subject to four random tests for PEDs during the season, as well as two during the offseason. Usually these tests are random, but to his dismay, Mitchell was hit with one right after this historic night.

Mitchell actually found the test to be humorous, saying “Andddd just like that we are drug tested this morning,” followed by laughing emojis in his tweet.

The Cavs earned a 145-134 overtime victory against the Bulls and Mitchell made history by scoring the most points by an NBA player since Kobe Bryant’s 81-point game in 2006 against the Toronto Raptors.

Mitchell also put up 11 assists, which is the most a player in a 70-point game has ever done in NBA history. Overall, the 26-year-old athlete scored/assisted 99 points for Cleveland, which is the most any player has racked up since the game where Wilt Chamberlain scored an NBA-record 100 points.