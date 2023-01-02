Donovan Mitchell Breaks Record for Points Scored Against Bulls

Mitchell breaks record for points scored against Bulls originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Prior to Monday night's game against the Cleveland Cavaliers, 16 players had scored 50 or more points against the Chicago Bulls.

One had scored more than 60.

But by dropping 71 points in a Cavaliers overtime victory, Donovan Mitchell set the record for most points scored against the Bulls in the franchise's 56-year history.

Yes, it took Mitchell five periods of play to do it. But the scoring display was impressive nonetheless. He accrued his 71 points on 22-for-34 shooting, including 7-for-15 from 3-point range and 20-for-25 from the free-throw line.

And incredibly, only 16 of Mitchell's points came in the first half. He scored 24 in the third quarter, 18 in the fourth and 13 in the five-minute extra period (making 3-of-3 3-point attempts) to stack 55 points between the second half of overtime.

Had the contest not gone to overtime, and Mitchell finished with the 58 points he scored in regulation, he still would have held the second-highest scoring game ever completed against the Bulls, passing a four-way tie at 57 between Adrian Dantley (Dec. 4, 1982 for the Jazz), Lou Hudson (Nov. 10, 1969 for the Hawks), Jerry Stackhouse (April 3, 2001 for the Pistons) and Dominique Wilkins (Dec. 10, 1986 for the Hawks).

The previous record-holder for most points in a game against the Bulls was Wilt Chamberlain, who scored 68 points on 30-for-40 shooting for the Philadelphia 76ers on Dec. 16, 1967.

