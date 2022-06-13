Donaldson's Suspension for ‘Jackie' Remark to Sox' Tim Anderson Upheld

Donaldson’s suspension for ‘Jackie’ remark to Sox’ Anderson upheld originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Josh Donaldson’s one-game suspension was upheld by Major League Baseball following a hearing on his appeal last Thursday, according to AP Sports. He is set to serve the suspension in the Yankees’ opening game against the Tampa Bay Rays on Tuesday.

Major League Baseball has upheld the one-game suspension for the Yankees' Josh Donaldson over a remark to White Sox star Tim Anderson about Jackie Robinson that Chicago's manager called racist. https://t.co/SHrMBxW5ww — AP Sports (@AP_Sports) June 13, 2022

The suspension follows a remark towards White Sox’ shortstop Tim Anderson. Donaldson referred to Anderson as “Jackie” during an altercation between the two teams back on May 21.

White Sox manager Tony La Russa called the comment “racist.”

“He was trying to call me Jackie Robinson, like ‘What’s up, Jackie?’” Anderson said. “I don’t play like that. I wasn’t really bothering nobody today, but he made the comment and it was disrespectful. I don’t think it was called for. It was unnecessary.”

Donaldson tried to explain away the comment as an inside joke between him and Anderson but it was a bit of a stretch considering their history.

Regardless, Donaldson did issue a statement apologizing to Anderson saying, “I absolutely meant no disrespect.” He also apologized to the Robinson family for “any distress this incident might have caused.”

While his one-game suspension was upheld, his fine was reduced to $5,000, half of the original amount.

