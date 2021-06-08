Ribbon Cutting Set for Mariano's Founder's New Chicago Kitchen, Grocery Store

A ribbon cutting ceremony is set to take place Tuesday for Dom's Kitchen and Market in Chicago's Lincoln Park neighborhood.

Bob Mariano, the founder of major Chicago grocery store chain Mariano's, is set to open his new kitchen and grocery store for shoppers in the Lincoln Park neighborhood.

Dom's Kitchen & Market aims to give North Side residents the first of possibly dozens of fresh markets catering to people looking to dine and shop.

“If you look at what has happened in the years since we did Mariano’s, the customer has changed,” said Mariano. “People are looking for easy, quick, fun, poised to go and get food.”

Located at 3730 N. Halsted St., his new marketplace will feature food stations, a dining area and grocery store, according to the company.

The dining area, located in the center of the store will feature the following sections open from breakfast through dinner: The Kitchen, Charcuterie, The Brew, Wine Library, Pantry and Bakery.

The ceremony is set to begin at 10 a.m. with Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot in attendance. (Watch live in the player above)