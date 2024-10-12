Two workers at a south suburban pizza joint were lauded as heroes for their quick thinking when flames engulfed a mobile home, trapping a boy inside.

Naser Khanfar and Sara Jones were closing up at Domino's pizza in Oak Lawn after midnight on Monday when Khanfar spotted something burning. A trailer at the Airway Mobile Home Park across the street had become engulfed in flames.

"I see the fire, not the smoke, the fire is coming out the top," Khanfar said.

Both Dominos employees ran through the parking lot, crossed Cicero Avenue and found the small trailer being consumed by fire. A father and son had escaped - but another little boy was stuck inside.

"Your family inside?" Khanfar recalled asking. "He said, 'My kids, my kids...and we started breaking this window."

They pulled out the young boy - who was covered in soot - but alive. The trailer was destroyed, but thankfully, no one was injured in the fire.

Khanfar, who moved to the area from Jordan, said what he did isn't brave - it's being a good neighbor.

"You know this… what I believe. Today - him. Tomorrow - me," he said.

Khanfar's co-workers now call him a hero.

"I'm very proud they were able to go save a life and step up and do something amazing like that," one said.