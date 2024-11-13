Dolton's new top cop not cleared for duty, law enforcement standards board says

The man picked to temporarily run Dolton’s Police Department is not cleared for duty, the state's law enforcement standards board ruled.

The ruling, issued by the Illinois Law Enforcement Training and Standards Board, found that Ronnie Burge Sr. is not authorized to perform law enforcement work, arguing that he has not received proper training to become an active police officer in the state.

Embattled Dolton Mayor Tiffany Henyard announced Burge's temporary appointment at last week's village board meeting after a majority of trustees voted against a permanent appointment, and her attorney pushed back against the board's letter.

"Chief Burge is highly qualified and has been duly appointed to serve the people of Dolton," Henyard's attorney told NBC Chicago. "The board's letter underscores the deliberate roadblocks that have been created by the mayor's internal opposition."

Henyard tried previously to name Burge as permanent police chief, but a majority of village trustees sued in Cook County Circuit Court to block the action.

In a letter mailed in the aftermath of that action, the standards board reported that Burge had been wearing a Dolton police uniform and carrying a firearm publicly for weeks, but was not authorized to do so under their rules.

The letter stated that Dolton officials had not properly submitted paperwork for Burge to be reinstated as an active member of law enforcement, or requested a training waiver for the requirements. The letter specifically cited Burge not being an active police officer for more than three years, and that he had not completed "a requalification shoot" since May 2018, a requirement for an officer who carries a firearm.

The board found that Burge does not have the authority to make arrests or to carry a firearm, and urged Dolton officials to remove him from service "until an appointment is submitted."

Burge previously served as police chief for Dixmoor and Harvey, according to officials.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter.

The letter also reminds the mayor that a thorough background check should be conducted on Burge.