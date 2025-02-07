Dolton voters look ahead to primary elections later this month

In a few weeks, suburban voters will be heading back to the polls for primaries and consolidated elections, with Dolton voters preparing to decide whether Mayor Tiffany Henyard should get a second term.

Henyard is under federal investigation and is accused of reckless and improper spending of public funds.

Last year, Henyard said she would win re-election in a victory that would echo President Trump's electoral victory in November.

Henyard did not respond to our numerous requests for an interview.

Trustee Jason House is hoping to unseat Henyard, and believes there is a lot of disengagement between the community and elected officials.

"The big difference is we are walking to homes, meeting people where they are. People are encouraged and looking for a change," House said.

The voter registration deadline is on Feb. 9, with early voting beginning the following day on Monday, Feb. 10.

Thursday, Feb. 20 marks the final day to request a mail-in ballot, five days before Election Day on Tuesday, Feb. 25.