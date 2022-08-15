Dolton Police Seek Person of Interest in Homicide of ‘The Funnel Cake Man'

Police in south suburban Dolton are looking for a person of interest in connection with the shooting death of an area business owner, authorities said.

Tavares Davis was fatally shot on Aug. 2 in the 15500 block of Drexel Avenue, according to the Dolton Police Department.

Police revealed Monday they are looking for a person of interest, identified as Xavier Harding, and released a surveillance image in hope of locating his whereabouts. Harding was seen on surveillance video entering a white Mercedes Benz SUV with Davis and other individuals prior to the business owner's death, authorities said.

Davis was then shot and killed and thrown from the vehicle, according to police.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Chicago app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Affectionately known as "The Funnel Cake Man," Davis and his wife founded a business bearing the name, which operates stores inside Orland Square Mall in Orland Park and Southlake Mall in Merrillville.

The Davis family, along with community activists and the mayor of Dolton are offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to an arrest.

Anyone with information on Davis' homicide is asked to call the Dolton Police Department at 708-841-2533.