Dolton

Dolton Police Officer Seriously Hurt in Crash

The crash happened at approximately 6:15 p.m. Friday at 151st Street and Woodlawn

NBCUniversal, Inc.

A police officer in south suburban Dolton was seriously injured in a crash with another vehicle Friday night, police said.

The officer was rushed to Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn after the crash at 151st Street and Woodlawn at approximately 6:15 p.m. 

Officials confirmed an officer was on patrol when another car hit his, and crashed into a tree. Police said the two weren't involved in a chase.

Local

skokie 6 hours ago

Skokie Residents Gather to Condemn Anti-Semitic Violence

Chicago Forecast 6 hours ago

Rain, Snow Set to Greet Commuters Monday

The other driver was taken into custody and given a sobriety test. Dolton Mayor Riley Rogers went to the hospital to check on the injured officer.

This article tagged under:

DoltonPOLICE OFFICERcrashAdvocate Christ Medical Centerhospital
Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Health U.S. & World
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us