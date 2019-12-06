Dolton Police Officer Seriously Hurt in Crash

A police officer in south suburban Dolton was seriously injured in a crash with another vehicle Friday night, police said.

The officer was rushed to Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn after the crash at 151st Street and Woodlawn at approximately 6:15 p.m.

Officials confirmed an officer was on patrol when another car hit his, and crashed into a tree. Police said the two weren't involved in a chase.

The other driver was taken into custody and given a sobriety test. Dolton Mayor Riley Rogers went to the hospital to check on the injured officer.