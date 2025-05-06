Jason House was sworn in as Dolton’s new mayor Monday, marking a changing of the guard as he committed to run a more transparent government.

House, who defeated former Mayor Tiffany Henyard earlier this year in a primary election and cruised to victory in the consolidated elections, took his oath of office Monday, and vowed to get the village headed in the right direction.

“Today is a new day in Dolton,” he said. “With all of those lights, cameras, action, they created a moment for our community to unite so this is why I can stand here today prouder than ever.”

Dolton held its first board meeting of the new administration, with village officials looking to put years of controversy under Henyard in their collective rearview mirror. Henyard remains under federal investigation, with questions surrounding her administration’s spending, among other allegations.

Former Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot, who conducted an audit of the village’s spending while Henyard was in charge, was one of the guests of honor during the swearing-in ceremony, and she received a rousing ovation.

House said the road ahead for the village will be challenging, but that careful planning help to make the path smoother.

“Now we have to be frugal. We have to be intentional with everything that we do,” he said. “Our community deserves great services, but we have to find more creative ways to get that done.”

Dolton residents are eager for House and his new administration to get to work.

“We are ready to turn that page we are ready to turn that page nobody wants to live in a community where you not comfortable and things not going right,” Ronald Evans said.

“We already build the house, now let’s clean the house we are ready,” Fatima Davis added.